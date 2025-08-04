Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $303.31

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.31.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.8%

TSLA opened at $302.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a 12-month low of $182.00 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,989. The trade was a 75.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,119 shares of company stock valued at $246,186,549. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.