Brokerages Set Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target at $190.43

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.43.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $144.98 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $215.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,407,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,835,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,806,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 583,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,323,000 after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

