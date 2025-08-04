Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 1,430

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,430 ($18.99).

Several research analysts recently commented on SMWH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,460 ($19.39) to GBX 1,350 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,033 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 872.50 ($11.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,499 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,069.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,069.03.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

