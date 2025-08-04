Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:FCR FY2026 Earnings

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.