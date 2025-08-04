Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $62.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $63.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.26% and a return on equity of 52.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,999,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,785,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

