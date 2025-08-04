Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Cameco stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $350,000. Balefire LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 42.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $11,655,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

