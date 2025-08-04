Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $105.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.21.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 173.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 290.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.