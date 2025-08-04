Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target to $9.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WBX. Chardan Capital raised shares of Wallbox to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wallbox to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of WBX stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 2,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

