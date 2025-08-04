Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – August 1st

CSX, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Diageo, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, and Toronto Dominion Bank are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of corporations based in Canada and primarily traded on Canadian exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. They represent a proportional ownership stake that entitles investors to dividends and potential capital gains, with performance influenced by factors like the Canadian economy, commodity prices, and currency fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,215. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,927,604. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.40. 1,380,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.84. 791,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92. Diageo has a 12 month low of $97.35 and a 12 month high of $142.73.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.32. 1,643,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,479. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 774,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $91.65 and a 1 year high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 941,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

