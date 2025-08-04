Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,793,900 shares, agrowthof996.5% from the June 30th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,783,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannabis Wheaton Income had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

