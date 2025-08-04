Cantor Fitzgerald Decreases Earnings Estimates for Cognex

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, June 16th. Melius upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

CGNX stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cognex by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,729 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 126.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,609,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cognex by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

