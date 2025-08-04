Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Higher Earnings for Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $96.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

