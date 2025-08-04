Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Higher Earnings for CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.12. The consensus estimate for CVS Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.01. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 87.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after buying an additional 4,632,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after buying an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $204,421,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

