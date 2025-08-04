Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

