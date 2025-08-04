Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,335 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $404,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

GDX opened at $52.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

