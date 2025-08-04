Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.