Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9%

IWF opened at $431.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

