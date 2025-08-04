CareDx (CDNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter.

CareDx Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $680.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Get CareDx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $202,521.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,125.04. This represents a 21.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 308,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,084. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareDx stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.24% of CareDx worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.