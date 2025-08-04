Casino Stocks Worth Watching – August 1st

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Wynn Resorts are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity securities of companies that own or operate casinos, gaming resorts and related entertainment venues. Their share prices reflect the financial performance of the gambling and hospitality industry and are influenced by regulatory changes, consumer discretionary spending and tourism trends. Investors in casino stocks should be aware of the sector’s cyclical nature and sensitivity to economic and legal developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. 15,655,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBET

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $299.18. The company had a trading volume of 735,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion and a PE ratio of 103.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,124. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.68. 585,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,649. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

See Also