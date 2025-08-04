Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,965,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Darden Wealth Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,342 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Down 2.5%

CLS opened at $194.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $214.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

