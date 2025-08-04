Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 21,508 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.78% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $35.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.