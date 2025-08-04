Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 589 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,755,000 after buying an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $444.39 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

