Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VGLT opened at $55.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

