Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,651,000. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1,935.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

