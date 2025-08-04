Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,592 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,371,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,322,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,148,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 691,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 105,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,879,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9834 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

