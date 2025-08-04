Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $274.27 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.17.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.