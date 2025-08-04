Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,506,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 580,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after purchasing an additional 536,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 415,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 213,904 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.35. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

