Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.10% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $383,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1676 dividend. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

