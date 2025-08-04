Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 563,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 429,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 253,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.