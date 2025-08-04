Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after purchasing an additional 437,345 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

