Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAUG. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 12.4%

DAUG opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

