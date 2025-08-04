Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $4.59 Million Investment in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 8.86% of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 196,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 174,496 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AFMC opened at $31.86 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

