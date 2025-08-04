Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,540 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Assurant were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 42.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 192.5% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.7% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 69,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $186.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.63 and a 1 year high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

