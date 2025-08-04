Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,052 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GTIP stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

