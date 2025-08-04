Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 375,671 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 931,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 333,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 224,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 166,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

