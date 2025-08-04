Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,866 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,141.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

