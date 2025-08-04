Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $4.51 Million Position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 563,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 94,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 113,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 263,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 34.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s payout ratio is currently -172.41%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

