Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $174.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -256.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $236.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $172,752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 407.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,142,000 after purchasing an additional 800,762 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,750,000 after purchasing an additional 516,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 304.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

