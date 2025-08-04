Chegg (CHGG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $103.13 million for the quarter.

Chegg Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CHGG opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.77. Chegg has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 424,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

