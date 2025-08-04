Cheviot Value Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

