Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,541,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,116,000 after buying an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $177.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.