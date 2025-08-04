China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.54. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

See Also

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

