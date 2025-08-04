China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.54. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.72.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
