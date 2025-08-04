Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) Head-To-Head Review

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Lonestar Resources US”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.16 $848.63 million $14.95 7.08 Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

This table compares Chord Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 16.15% 10.34% 6.91% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chord Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 1 1 10 1 2.85 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chord Energy currently has a consensus target price of $151.54, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US

(Get Free Report)

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.