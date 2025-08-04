Chubb (NYSE:CB) Lowered to Hold Rating by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $317.00.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $267.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.51. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

