Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives $380.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $378.67.
CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group
Cigna Group Price Performance
Shares of CI opened at $262.26 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.33.
Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.
Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.
About Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cigna Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.