CLEAR Secure (YOU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter. CLEAR Secure has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CLEAR Secure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $5,832,671.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 149,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,835.22. This represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,020. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,964 shares of company stock worth $24,388,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 35.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 430,035 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

