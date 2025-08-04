Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cloudastructure to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Cloudastructure Stock Down 6.2%

Insider Activity

Shares of CSAI stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. Cloudastructure has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $52.43.

In related news, insider Sheldon Richard Bentley sold 18,256 shares of Cloudastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $46,917.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 249,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,430.88. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,122 shares of company stock worth $253,984. Company insiders own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cloudastructure Company Profile

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Featured Articles

