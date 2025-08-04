Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.88.

NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $211.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

