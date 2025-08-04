Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NET. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Shares of NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,445.20. This trade represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,062 shares of company stock worth $121,498,887. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

