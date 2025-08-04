Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $211.27. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $4,889,225.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,445.20. This trade represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 688,062 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,887. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after acquiring an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

